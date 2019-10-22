Tallahassee man arrested for possession of child porn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a 47-year-old man Monday morning for possession of child porn.

The department's Special Victim's Unit requested help from the Career Criminal Unit to arrest Theodore Chaires. Chaires was wanted for five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of using a computer to solicit child pornography, according to the department.

The units went to 620 Dover Street with a search warrant and arrested Chaires without incident. He is currently being held at Leon County Jail and his bond was set at $8,000.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.