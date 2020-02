By: WJHG/WECP

February 20, 2020

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — A Tallahassee man was arrested in Leon County in connection to a murder in Bay County.

Andre Bivins, 30, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant out of Bay County. The warrant was for first degree murder. Reports say he is being held without bond.

WJHG reached out to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, and it has not confirmed which case his arrest is connected to.

