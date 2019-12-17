Tallahassee man arrested in connection to deadly Wakulla Co. boating accident

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Tallahassee man is under arrest in connection with a deadly boating accident from February.

The state attorney’s office says 22-year-old Evan Hamilton is charged with BUI manslaughter for boating under the influence.

The incident happened on the afternoon of February 24 on the St. Marks River, not far from the St. Marks boat ramp.

At the time, investigators said four men were on a boat traveling north when the driver made an unexpected turn, causing all four to be thrown into the river.

Heath Bohannon, 22 of Tallahassee, was hit by the boat after going into the water. He was pronounced dead by Wakulla County EMS.

The probable cause affidavit says all the survivors identified Hamilton as the driver of the boat.

Investigators found various empty alcohol containers aboard the boat, including beer bottles, hard seltzer cans and an empty bottle of rum, according to the affidavit.

The document says Hamilton was given a field sobriety test that indicated he was intoxicated. He then consented to a blood draw.

The arrest affidavit says the test showed Hamilton's blood alcohol level was approximately 0.13 to 0.14. The legal limit for a boat operator in Florida is .08.

Hamilton made his first appearance in Wakulla County court Tuesday morning. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.