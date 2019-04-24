Tallahassee man arrested on child porn charges

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is behind bars in Leon County, accused of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

The Tallahassee Police Department launched an investigation in October 2018 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image shared on Facebook.

According to arrest documents, the creator of the Facebook account sent and received several images of two boys around the age of 10 engaging in sexual acts. An adult male was captured in some of the videos and pictures abusing the children.

Investigators tracked the origin of the images to an IP address linked to 44-year-old Liam McCaffrey.

Officers made contact with McCaffrey at his home in the 100 block of East 3rd Avenue. According to police, McCaffrey admitted to viewing child pornography but denied sending the images to other people.

McCaffrey has been charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of transmission of child pornography.