Tallahassee man charged with stealing identities of more than 30 people

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man has been arrested on multiple fraud charges after police say he illegally used the personal information of more than 30 people for financial gain.

Jermaine Gibson, 37, faces charges of bank fraud, possession of a counterfeit driver's license and organized scheme to defraud. He also faces 21 counts of using counterfeit checks.

According to the arrest affidavit a Tallahassee Police Department officer filed, Gibson admitted to operating a counterfeit check printing scam for at least two years.

He used driver's licenses, social security cards and birth certificates from other people for illegal financial benefit, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, an associate of Gibson's told police he would pay people about $25 to open a new account at Envision Credit Union and give him the debit card associated with it. Surveillance video showed the same white Kia SUV driving the new customers to the bank, the affidavit says.

Gibson's associate was also seen in the Kia depositing phony checks into those accounts and later withdrawing the money using the debit cards he got, the affidavit says.

The associate also told police there were times he would have to wait at Gibson's home as he printed the checks. Gibson also told his associate he and another partner bought peoples' personal identification information online.

Investigators eventually got a search warrant for Gibson's home, the affidavit says. They found a printer, more than 150 pages of blank check stocks, 35 gift cards for various brands, fake Alabama driver's licenses, birth certificates and social security cards of other people and documents from the Agency for Health Care Administration and Medicaid Management Information System.

Gibson admitted to police he used the laptop and printer in his living room to print the checks, then he would use them himself at stores like Home Depot, Lowers, JC Penny and Sears to buy tools and appliances, the affidavit says.

He also told police he would wait a couple days, then return the items for cash, the affidavit says.

When police asked Gibson about the medical documents, he wouldn't say how he got them, but he did say he tried to open up accounts using the information but "they didn't work and was a waste of money," the affidavit says.

Police say there were 119 names and the respective personal information on those medical documents, according to the affidavit.

Gibson is currently being held at the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.