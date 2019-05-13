TPD: Man arrested after girlfriend finds child porn on tablet

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man was arrested after his girlfriend notified police that she'd found child pornography on his tablet.

Following an investigation, 24-year-old John Bennett was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of child porn.

According to the arrest report, a woman came in to the Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday to file a report regarding her boyfriend, John Bennett.

The girlfriend said Bennett left his backpack behind when he went to work and she decided to look through it, having suspicions that he was cheating on her.

The girlfriend told police that she found multiple images of child pornography on a Samsung tablet that she found inside the backpack. She said that when she confronted Bennett about it, he claimed the photos had been sent to him accidentally and he had not yet had a chance to delete them.

TPD served a search warrant at Bennett's home on Thursday and located the tablet. Police say a video depicting child pornography was already open on the home screen and several other illegal videos and photos were found on the tablet.

Police say the videos had been on the tablet for almost seven days without being deleted.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. He is free on bond with an order not to use any electronic devices and not to have any contact with children.