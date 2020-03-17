Tallahassee man who fought back against Hot Yoga shooter to receive Carnegie Hero medal

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Joshua Quick, who fought back against the gunman in the November 2018 shooting at Hot Yoga, will be one of 18 award winners of the 2020 Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism in the United States and Canada.

Quick attacked Scott Beierle with a vacuum cleaner and broom while Beierleas he was attempting to unjam or reload his gun after firing it a dozen times.

Quick is one of 17 Americans to be honored, along with one Canadian.

