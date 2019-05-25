Tallahassee mobile home devastated by fire

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Fire crews are investigating a fire on Tallahassee's west side that devastated a single wide mobile home.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Halftrack Street. Several units from the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to the scene on Friday evening. Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze and protect exposures.

Officials say the homeowner was home during the time of the fire, but was uninjured. The damage to the home has been estimated to be around $40,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.