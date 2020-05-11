Tallahassee mother spends first Mother's Day with her son in 34 years

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee Fla. (WCTV) -- This Mother’s Day was a little different for multiple reasons for one mother-son duo. This will be the first time they’ve been together for Mother’s Day in 34 years.

Edward Taylor and his mother Agnes spent this Mother’s Day on a Facebook live video from their Tallahassee home with the Innocence Project of Florida.

This day however, is more meaningful than most. Up until June 2019, Taylor was in prison for 33 years for a crime he did not commit.

It was a long time spent away from one of the most important women in his life: his mom. But thanks to the Innocence Project of Florida, he is free and able to spend the day with his number one supporter.

On IPF's Facebook Live, he talked about what his mother means to him.

“She’s my anchor, she’s been my rock. She’s encouraged me, she’s a prayer warrior," explained Taylor. "Mom, like I said I can write a book about my mom. Mom, you know, she’s the greatest.”

His mother said she did whatever she possibly could to support him while he was away. Whether it was money, phone calls or just a quick visit to give a much needed hug, Agnes was always there. So when asked what she wanted for Mother’s Day, her response was simple.

"Just to see Edward use his key to come through the front door," said Agnes. "Just for him to come in and holler once he comes inside the door, mamma!”

She's a mother that simply cherishes her time with her son and is happy to have him home.

Taylor's case is still under investigation.

