Tallahassee mother tours new home, fully furnished, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and Warrick Dunn's foundation

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tuesday was an emotional day for one Tallahassee mom who received the keys to her brand new home.

The single mother of two teens is grateful to have her forever home. Her dreams are now a reality thanks to Habitat for Humanity and former Florida State football player Warrick Dunn's foundation.

Jessica Williams helped Habitat for Humanity build her home. They held the dedication last week, so she had seen it before, but when she received the keys on Tuesday and went inside, she saw plenty that she didn't expect.

Williams was at a loss for words, but not tears, when she walked into her new home for the first time.

"Thank you so much," she said.

She had no clue the home would come fully furnished.

"Oh, thank you, Jesus."

The mother of two let out her emotions as the toured the three-bedroom home. The bathroom and kitchen both were fully stocked.

"Thank you so much. We got groceries!" she exclaimed.

Even the garage was filled.

"A lawn mower! You can cut the grass!"

The excitement was never ending.

All of this labor of love, for all of the sponsors and Warrick Dunn, whose mission it's been for 21 years now to help provide homes for mothers .

Dunn's mother died when he was 18, before she reached her goal of home ownership.

"To see a family, a single parent family, a mother who has sacrificed a lot to get her kids a roof over their heads, a stable environment. These are moments I will cherish," Dunn said.

"It's unreal. I didn't worry. I said 'Whatever's for me, Lord, you gave me the house. The least I can do is furnish it.' I get here and this is already done. It's mind boggling," Williams said. "I'm just forever thankful and grateful."

The furniture was donated by Aaron's Furniture Store and Tri Eagle Sales, who provided an additional $5,000.

Williams says they should all be moved in by this Friday.

