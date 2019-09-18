Tallahassee narrows list of new TPD HQ locations to 5, wants resident feedback

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee announced it has narrowed its list for the location of the new Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters to five properties, and it wants your feedback for making a final choice.

These are the final five properties:



Tallahassee residents can submit their feedback to the city through email at TPDsiteselection@talgov.com or call (850)-891-4968.

The list of properties will be discussed at the City Commission's meeting on October 16. During the meeting, the commission is expected to reduced the number of properties from five to three or less, then authorize staff to start community meetings, in-depth evaluations of each property and develop preliminary conceptual plans of the new headquarters.

Property owners and tenants who live within 1,500 feet of each property on the list has been mailed a written notice about the commission meeting, the city said.

"The vision for the new headquarters is that it will provide adequate space for TPD’s more than 400 officers and staff, meet current and future operational needs and expand the concept of a traditional police station by also incorporating a variety of publicly available features to serve residents," city spokesperson Alison Faris said. "A multi-functional facility of this type will help police officers connect and build strong bonds with residents, a focus of TPD’s community policing efforts."

TPD has been at its currently headquarters since 1972. The city said the department has grown so much, both in its number of employees and scope of community service, the past few decades that it needs a larger space to accommodate it.

For more information on the site selection process, visit Talgov.com/TPDHQ.

