Tallahassee nurse reunites with family after two-month NYC stint fighting COVID-19

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A nurse fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic came home Sunday, reuniting with her husband at Tallahassee International Airport with a small crowd of supporters cheering her on.

Angela Millender spent two months using her nursing skills to help the effort at a Brooklyn hospital. She wanted to make an impact in an area that need it the most, but it wasn't without difficulty.

The TMH nurse carried a journal during her time in New York, keeping track of her time fighting the virus.

"I worked four days a week up there in the hospital, and put my four boxes on each week and checked them off for each shift," she said.

"So I see there's an end in sight and I knew I was able to see my family again. Because although I was where I was needed at the time, it gets lonely."

Despite the struggle, she noted New Yorkers were eager to heap praise.

"You get thanked by your patients, you get thanked by your coworkers and peers, but when you get thanked by a stranger, that's something special," she said.

After the airport reunion, Millender reunited with her kids and her dogs.

She said her husband, Cliff, is a hero too, homeschooling their kids during the pandemic. The family is together again, settling in for a period of quarantine.