Tallahassee offering financial relief to utility customers as COVID-19 pandemic continues

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee says it is launching a utility relief program to ease the financial burden that businesses and residents may be experiencing as a result of coronavirus.

The program provides city customers facing financial hardships with an option to defer payment of current monthly bills for water, sewer, electric and natural gas and other utility charges until this fall.

“This alternative payment program is essentially a 6-month, interest-free loan to help those in our community struggling financially during these uncertain times. Through this City program, residential, commercial and not-for-profit utility customers will have time to recover from any financial impacts they are experiencing because of this COVID-19 crisis,” James Barnes, the City’s Chief Customer Officer, said.

The program applies to a city utility bill issued after March 12, 2020, the same day the city announced no one would be disconnected for non-payment. The program will run through May 12, 2020.

People taking advantage of the program can expect the carryover to be billed in installments and clearly identified as a separate line item on their future bills beginning in September.

Customers will also get a reminder notice about two weeks prior to receiving their statement. The city will work with customers who participate on an individual basis.

For more information, contact the city at 850-891-4968 or visit the utility website.