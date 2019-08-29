Tallahassee to open sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The City of Tallahassee said it is opening two sandbag locations at noon Thursday to help people prepare for the heavy rainfall and possible flooding from Hurricane Dorian. The current forecast says heavy rain and strong winds may begin as early as Saturday night.

Bags and sand will be available at James Messer Park South at 2830 Jackson Bluff Road, which is on the south side of Jackson Bluff Road between Appleyard Drive and Dupree Street. Bags and sand will also be available at the old Northwood Mall at 1940 North Monroe Street, near the entrance off of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The locations will be open until the severe weather has passed and it's determined there's no more need.

People will need to bring their own shovels and fill the bags themselves. There is a 25 bag limit per household.

City crews will monitor the sites and provide more sand and bags as needed between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day the sites are open.

People can report flooded streets within Tallahassee city limits to 850-891-4968.

