Tallahassee performing arts choir sings a Zoom ensemble of hope for the community

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee performing arts program for people of all abilities is still teaching classes and giving performances online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their latest project; a Zoom choir ensemble meant to help keep spirits high while everyone is in quarantine.

The group sang Phillip Phillip's "Home", a song depicting the nation's situation but, more importantly, embodies how these artists feel when they’re together.

“They could sing together again. If there’s one thing we’ve really, really been missing, is the chance and choirs want to sing together," said Making Light Productions Managing Director Mandi Broadfoot.

While the program teaches people of all ages and abilities fine arts, working on this specific performance was a little more difficult.

“We realized very quickly that singing together over Zoom is not...it’s hard," said Broadfoot. "We tried to sing happy birthday over Zoom and it was an absolute train wreck.”

But with a little practice and coordination, the kids were able to make it work.

“So what we did was she made those three tracks," said Executive Director Juliet Yaques. "The kids put in headphones or earbuds and listed to the track in one device and then recorded it on another."

The end result was a beautiful message of hope that has inspired a hunger for more.

“It meant a lot to us to be able to have that be our first song that we did together in this format," said Broadfoot. "Because we got other projects planned too now that we’ve kinda gotten a hang of it . They’re all gung-ho, they want to do tons of stuff now.”

They said they would love to work with everybody and invite anyone that wants to join to reach out to them.

Making light productions says you can expect similar projects from them in the coming weeks. To see this performance and find out how you can support, you can visit their Facebook page.