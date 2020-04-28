Tallahassee police arrest 4 minors in connection to car burglaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested four teens Monday night in connection to car burglaries at an apartment complex on Ocala Road.

According to the department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Ocala Road around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when a young man suddenly opened his door. The victim said there were four people in total, and when one of them opened his door, others were rummaging through the trunk of a nearby vehicle.

Police say once the suspect realized the car was occupied, he and the others ran away. The victim was able to give a description of what the suspects were wearing, and arriving officers saw them enter a vehicle and drive out of the apartment complex.

The department says officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver stopped it and immediately got out and ran away. Police caught him after a short chase, while the other three suspects stayed in the vehicle.

The investigation showed the group had stolen a baton, which police say is commonly used as an impact weapon, from the first vehicle they entered.

All four were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment and Receiving Center, according to the department. Two of the suspects were 14 years old, and the other two were 15 and 16, respectively.

They were arrested on multiple burglary charges. WCTV is choosing not to identify the suspects at this time, since it's unclear whether they'll be charged as an adult or not.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.