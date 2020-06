By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a burglary in which several firearms were stolen from Tallahassee Gun & Pawn.

According to police, the burglary happened on Sunday, May 31. The pawn shop is located at 1435 South Monroe St.

If you have any information, contact the lead investigator for this case at 850-891-4281.

