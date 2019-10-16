Tallahassee police and LCSO arrest two in stolen car

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Deputies from the Leon County Sheriff's Office and an investigator from the Tallahassee Police Department arrested two people Tuesday morning after they located a stolen car at a home in the 2800 block of Duffon Loop.

The Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen to TPD a few days ago, a press release said. It was stolen after a key fob was left in the unlocked car.

At the scene, deputies found 24-year-old Devin Jerger in the driver's seat and 24-year-old Jewlicia Cotton in the passenger seat.

When deputies started talking to Jerger, he put the car in drive, pulled forward, then put the car in reverse and hit one of the deputies' vehicles.

Deputies found crack cocaine on Cotton. Both were arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail.

Jerger faces grand theft auto and resisting arrest without violence charges, while Cotton was charged with possession of cocaine and trespassing in a conveyance.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.