Tallahassee police arrest 4 teens in connection to car burglaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested four teens who broke into unlocked cars Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a call about several people pulling on car door handles in the 1300 block of Pullen Road. The caller said they saw them get into at least one car.

Police found the four teens, who matched the description the caller gave. The officers detained them, then learned they had broke into four cars in the area. The department says the cars were all left unlocked.

All four of them were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment and Receiving Center.

WCTV is not identifying the suspects, since they're not being tried as adults.

