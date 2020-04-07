Tallahassee police arrest 49-year-old man in connection to convenience store burglaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 49-year-old man in connection to two burglaries at convenience stores over the weekend.

Police say Tony Pye was arrested on burglary, theft, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence charges.

Police say the first burglary happened at the Sunoco Gas Station at 1417 South Monroe Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found the front door shattered when they arrived to the scene, and their investigation found the suspect stole 60 packs of cigarettes and two lighters.

Police were able to identify the suspect with the store's surveillance video.

The second burglary happened about four hours later at the Marathon Gas Station at 1011 South Magnolia Drive, according to the department.

Again, the front door was shattered and 60 packs of cigarettes were stolen.

Officers responding to the second scene found Pye walking in the area. Pye looked like the suspect in the video from Sunoco, so officers tried to make contact with him.

Once one of the officers got out of their car, Pye ran away immediately. He dropped a bag which had 60 packs of Newport cigarettes along with other items.

Police quickly caught and arrested him, the department says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.