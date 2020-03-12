Tallahassee police arrest murder suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder from November 29, 2019, that happened near the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street.

De'Ondre Goodin, 26, was arrested on a first degree murder charge after a lengthy investigation pointed to him as the suspect, the department says.

Goodin was arrested yesterday. TPD had help from the US Marshals out of Chattahoochee to make the arrest. Goodin was seen leaving a home in the 200 block of East River Road and was arrested without incident.

Police say parts of this case are still open and active, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

