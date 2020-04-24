Tallahassee police arrest porch pirate

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 37-year-old man after its officers responded to a neighborhood seeing an increase in packages stolen off of front porches.

The department's Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad conducted an operation in Levy Park Neighborhood, with the cooperation of residents, to catch the porch pirate.

According to the department, at about 11 a.m. Thursday, officers placed two packages they created on a front porch in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and started monitoring the porch.

Within minutes of putting the packages down, the suspect, Patrick Lawrence, was seen walking north on MLK Boulevard. Police say they saw him starting at the packages as he walked past and stopped just beyond the property line.

Lawrence looked around, walked up the steps to the covered front porch and took the packages, according to police. Officers confronted him as he walked away from the property and was putting the boxes into a white plastic shopping bag.

TPD officers caught Lawrence after he tried to run away, the department says.

Lawrence was arrested on burglary and resisting arrest charges.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.