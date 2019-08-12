Tallahassee police arrest three people on drug and burglary charges

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested three people, two of whom had arrest warrants from Alabama, on drug and burglary charges Friday night.

Officers were on patrol near Mission Road and West Tharpe Street when they pulled somebody over for running a red light, the press release said.

According to the department, officers found out two of the people in the car had warrants from Mobile County, Alabama for several drug and burglary charges.

While searching the car, police found methamphetamine, clonazepam pills with no prescription and drug paraphernalia.

David Shipley, 51, 26-year-old Kaitlyne Paxton and 23-year-old Adam Kidd were all taken to Leon County Detention Facility, police said.

Kidd and Paxton were the two with arrest warrants from Alabama.

