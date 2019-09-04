AEW star Chris Jericho's stolen championship belt found in Tallahassee

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee police said on Facebook they found All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho's championship belt after it was stolen in Tallahassee on Sunday.

Jericho said in a video he posted to Facebook Tuesday that he "is launching a worldwide investigation" to find out who stole his belt. He said the belt was taken from him less than 24 hours after he became AEW's first world champion.

WARNING: Some language in this video isn't suitable for all viewers.

Tallahassee police said they haven't made an arrest in this case and it's an open investigation.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.