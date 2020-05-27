Tallahassee police investigate officer-involved shooting on Holton Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Holton Street.

Officers are on scene at the Leon Arms Apartments, which is in the 2500 block of Holton Street.

The officer was not injured in this shooting, TPD says.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, the call for the shooting came in at 10:59 a.m.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Tallahassee so far in 2020. Another happened just last Tuesday, May 19, on North Monroe Street.

The first officer-involved shooting of this year happened near Blairstone Road on March 20.

Both of the previous shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area.

