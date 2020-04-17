Tallahassee police investigate shooting near Arizona and Harlem streets

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting, which happened around midnight Friday, near the intersection of Arizona and Harlem streets.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say this is an active investigation, and they are not releasing more information at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact police at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous, call in your tip to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

