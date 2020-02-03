Tallahassee police investigating West Pensacola Street shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on West Pensacola Street.

Police got to the scene around 9 p.m. Friday near the 2700 block of the street.

Officers were told about several gunshots heard in the area and a person running through the parking lot shortly after. Police found evidence of a shooting and the K-9 unit was used to try to locate a victim.

The victim was not found during the search of the area. At around 9:50 p.m., TPD was told a man arrived to a local hospital with a minor gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators found the victim was linked to the West Pensacola Street shooting.

If you have any information, contact police at 850-891-4200 or crime stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.