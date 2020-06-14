Tallahassee police investigating a possible double homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness news

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating what appears to be a double homicide on Monday Road. They told us they were at the 2100 block following up on a previous missing person case.

At around 9:15 Saturday night, police arrived and soon found two dead bodies. Investigators say they were able to piece together a suspect that same night. The suspect is now in custody, though TPD has not released their identity.

The Violent Crime Unit is now the lead in this investigation. There was no other immediate information in the release but more will be revealed as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

