Tallahassee police investigates attempted armed robbery on Mahan Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department said on Facebook it is investigating an attempted armed robbery and abduction from Tuesday at the Marathon Gas Station at 3626 Mahan Drive.

A white man went up to the victim, asked for directions then pulled a knife on them, according to the department. At knife point, the suspect told the victim to get away from their car, then said "you are coming with me, or I will kill you," the department said.

At first, the victim cooperated and started to walk with the man with the knife, but then they saw another person, police said. The victim got that person's attention, then ran to safety.

The suspect drove off in a white Ford F-150.

If you have information to help identify the suspect, contact investigator Mark Lewis at (850)-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850)-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.