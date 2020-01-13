Tallahassee police investigating death on Pecan Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a death on Pecan Road.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, police responded to a tip and found a dead person in an outdoor location in the 2700 block of Pecan Road.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit is on the case. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to reach out to police at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and WCTV is working to get the latest details. We have sent a reporter to the area.

