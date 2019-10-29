TPD investigates after finding seriously injured person on W Tharpe Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it found a person with serious injuries lying in the 2700 block of West Tharpe Street around 7:41 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the injuries could be from a hit and run traffic crash, battery or an other unknown event, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The department said it called its Traffic Homicide Investigators to the scene as a precaution. The unit is leading the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, contact TPD at 850-891-4200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

