Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Mission Grove apartments

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting at the Mission Grove apartments in which several cars and a building window were damaged. It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the apartments on Mission Road.

Police say a bullet hit an apartment with a woman inside. A girl was inside a car that was hit with gunfire. TPD says there haven't been any reports of injuries.

Further investigation revealed two groups of men who were at a party got into an argument, and their conflict escalated into the shooting, according to police.

Security personnel at the apartment complex shut down the party before the shooting happened. Police say the suspects fled the area before they got there.

Many witnesses were uncooperative with officers during the initial investigation, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 850-891-4200 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

