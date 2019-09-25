Tallahassee police looking for 15-year-old girl last seen in June

WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on June 24.

Skylar Elizabeth Wells was last seen at about 8 p.m. that day as she left 2400 Roberts Avenue and started heading west to Jackson Bluff Road.

Wells was wearing a black shirt and black joggers. She has straight hair and it is a reddish, plum color. Wells is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

