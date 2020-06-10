Tallahassee police looking for Sonic burglar caught on camera

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has released surveillance video of a burglary at a Sonic from Sunday, May 24.

Investigators say money was taken during the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. that day at the Sonic located on Capital Circle NW.

In the video, the suspect is seen crawling on the floor towards a drawer with money inside. After they took the money, the suspect walked outside of the camera's view in a crouched position.

It appears the suspect is a bald, black man wearing glasses, a watch and a sleeveless shirt.

If you have any information about this burglary, contact TPD at 850-891-4355.

