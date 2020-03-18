Tallahassee police looking for bank fraud suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a bank fraud suspect who deposited a fake check for $37,680.

The suspect deposited the check at the Regions Bank located at 3516 Thomasville Road on Feb. 20 after opening a fraudulent account using fake identification documents, according to police.

If you have information about this incident, contact investigator Kenny Pinkard at 850-891-4395.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.