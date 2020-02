By: WCTV Eyewitness News-

February 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a 43-year-old man who was last seen in September 2019.

Police say Rivial Conyers, a 5 foot 7 inch tall black man who weighs about 180 pounds, was seen regularly in the area of West Pensacola Street.

If you have any information about Conyers' whereabouts, contact police at 850-891-4200.

