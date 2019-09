By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating a burglary in which a man took a package off the front porch of a home on Esplanade Way.

The burglary happened on September 6, and the suspect drove away in a Toyota with a female passenger.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the investigator on the case at 850-891-4203 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

