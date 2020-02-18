Tallahassee police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says its special victims unit is looking for a 10-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday.

Adriana Hinson was last seen in the 800 block of Canton Circle. She was wearing blue jeans, pink shoes and a pink shirt, according to police. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.