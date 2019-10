By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it's looking for a runaway 12-year-old girl.

Police say Shamiya Williams was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area of 2726 North Monroe Street.

She was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, pink shorts with no shoes.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call TPD at (850)-891-4200.

