Tallahassee police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Updated: Mon 11:27 AM, Feb 17, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sadaijah Davis was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, a black Polo Shirt with a white emblem and a thin grey Aeropostale jacket. Her hair is platted and pulled back, police say. She was also seen with a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on Davis' location is asked to call police at 850-891-4200.

