Tallahassee police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

October 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.

Deandre Harris was last seen in the 700 block of Weiss Street, police said. Harris is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they don't know what Harris was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Harris' location can contact police at 850-891-4200.

