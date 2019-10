By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Rhiannon Griffin was last seen wearing a black P.A.C.E School for girls T-shirt and blue jeans. Griffin is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has dark, wavy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where Griffin may be can contact police at 850-891-4200.

