Tallahassee police looking for missing 21 year old

August 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is looking for 21-year-old Kayla Nicole Morton, who was last seen on Saturday.

Police said before she went missing, Morton was seen near West Tharpe Street and Old Bainbridge Road wearing a black knee length dress and gray tennis shoes.

Morton is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Morton's location can call police at 850-891-4200.

