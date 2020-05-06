Tallahassee police looking for suspect in string of burglaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in connection to a string of burglaries that were committed early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect stole items from Prime Tattoo Company on Mahan Drive after smashing the business' windows. The suspect tried to break the windows at The Cake Shop on Capital Circle NE too, police say.

"We are also looking for information on burglaries at Capital City Tattoo & Rooster Puff's Smoke Shop during the same time frame," the department wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information on these burglaries, contact police at 850-891-4281.

