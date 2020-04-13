Tallahassee police make armed robbery arrest after LetGo transaction gone wrong

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it made an armed robbery arrest after a transaction setup on the app LetGo went wrong Sunday.

According to police, the victim drove to the 2200 block of Keith Street to sell an item he listed on the LetGo app. When he arrived to the agreed-upon address, which was a vacant lot, the suspect was standing nearby.

Police say the victim asked the suspect if he was the buyer, and the suspect said he wasn't. The victim drove around the neighborhood and came back to the vacant lot.

The suspect approached him and now said he was the buyer, and the victim handed the item over to the suspect to look at, police say. The suspect put the item in his backpack, then told the victim he didn't have any money.

The victim demanded the item back, then the suspect pulled a gun out of his backpack and told the victim to drive away, police say. The suspect ran away, but the victim saw what house he went into and reported it to TPD.

Officers went to the house, and although the suspect had changed clothes, the victim was able to identify him. Police say they found the suspect's backpack, the stolen item and the gun after a search.

Leonard Williams, 21, was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail on a robbery with a firearm charge.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.