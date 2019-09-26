Tallahassee Police Department mourns loss of K-9

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said one of its K-9s has died.

The department said it is mourning the loss of a loyal friend and partner: K-9 Raven.

According to the department, Raven was in the office with her handler Wednesday morning when the dog suffered a medical emergency. She was rushed to a local veterinary hospital, but she did not survive.

Raven joined TPD in 2010 and worked tirelessly to detect drugs and criminals while safeguarding our community. Police said she performed her job with tremendous enthusiasm, while breaking down barriers and building bonds with those she encountered during her tour of duty.

Raven was a great ambassador for the department, officers said. Police said they'll miss Raven.

