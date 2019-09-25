Tallahassee police officers relocate alligator

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee police department took to social media to show the public that you never really know what type of call for service an officer might encounter.

This one was a little more lighthearted than usual as officers Staats and White are seen holding an alligator in the area of Baywind Court.

The officers were able to relocate the animal to another pond further away from an unsuspecting human.

