Tallahassee police patrol car involved in crash on Capital Circle NE

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee Police Department patrol car was involved in a crash near the intersection of Capital Circle NE and Hermitage Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Two lanes of northbound traffic were blocked. Airbags in the squad car went off and an ambulance was called to the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: a TPD patrol car involved in an accident at Capital Circle NE and Hermitage Blvd. Two lanes of NB traffic are blocked. Airbags in the squad car went off, ambulance on scene. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/uRyaghOMr1 — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) October 18, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as a WCTV reporter gathers details at the scene.

