Tallahassee police patrol car involved in crash on Capital Circle NE

Updated: Fri 1:31 PM, Oct 18, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
October 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee Police Department patrol car was involved in a crash near the intersection of Capital Circle NE and Hermitage Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Two lanes of northbound traffic were blocked. Airbags in the squad car went off and an ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as a WCTV reporter gathers details at the scene.

