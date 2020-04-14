Tallahassee police release video of burglary on Capital Circle Northeast

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department released surveillance video of a burglary that happened on March 31 at Edgewater Advisors.

The department says it is investigating after a leaf blower and pressure washer were stolen from the maintenance closet of the business located at 1876 Capital Circle Northeast.

The video TPD released shows two suspects wearing hooded jackets as they stole the items from the closet.

If you have any information about this burglary, contact investigator Charles Williams at 850-891-4552.

You can watch the video, which was posted to TPD's Facebook page, below.

