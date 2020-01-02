Tallahassee police release video of person trying to break into Verizon store

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a person who tried to break into a Verizon Wireless store back in November.

The department released a video on its Facebook page of the person testing the doors at the business on Apalachee Parkway.

Police say the attempted break-in happened on November 20, 2019.

If you have any information, or can identify the person in the video, call TDP at 850-891-4552.

